Robert W. Ripley Jr.

Robert Wolcott Ripley Jr passed away suddenly and too soon on October 8, 2020. Robert or “Bob” was born in the great state of Oregon to Kathryn and Robert Ripley Senior. He moved southward and attended California Western School of Law in San Diego—this year marks the 50th anniversary of his graduation.

In 1995 he moved to Victorville and founded his law firm in 2002. Through his tireless dedication and strong work ethic, Ripley & Associates grew into a thriving business which was voted “Best Law Firm” and “Best Attorney” for over ten consecutive years. As an attorney, Bob was intensely committed to serving his clients, doing anything in his power to help them find relief or restitution. His reputation for being fair, honest, and faithfully serving the law meant he was often asked to step in to preside as a judge pro-tem in the San Bernardino Civil Court and was a favorite himself among the judges he argued in front of.

Bob was well-known for having a sly sense of humor, and was a beloved fixture in the High Desert, making friends out of strangers wherever he went. He loved a nice car and a better cigar and was an avid boat enthusiast and water-skier; he enjoyed skiing and boating on Spring Valley Lake where he made his home for twenty-five years. He was a recreational golfer and loved to share his love for cooking with his family. He enjoyed vacationing in Monterey and Big Sur which he tried to visit at least once a year.

Bob is preceded by his loving granddaughter, Isabel, and is forever loved by his children: Jennifer, Robert, Thomas and Kathryn; his grandchildren: Hayden, Logan, Gavin, Talia, Henry, and Matthew, his sister Nancy, his extended family: Erin, Jonathan, and Conner; and will be remembered by countless friends, clients and colleagues as a pillar of the community who left us too soon.

Services for Robert W. Ripley to be held November 21, 2020, 4:00pm at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Apple Valley.