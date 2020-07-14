Robbery suspect jumps through Los Alazanes drive-thru window

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect who forced his way through a drive-thru window of the Los Alazanes Mexican Restaurant as employees were inside working.

It happened in the morning on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said at approximately 5:00 AM, the suspect forced his way through the drive-thru window and stole cash from the register at Los Alazanes.

“An employee grabbed a knife, fearing the suspect would harm him, and the suspect fled,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez. “The suspect returned about 5 minutes later and used an unknown object to shatter 3 windows at the restaurant, then fled again.”

The suspect was described as a Black male adult with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and shoulder-length dreadlocks and left in a white sedan.

VVNG left a message with the owner of the business to obtain a photo or video of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

