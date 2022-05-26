Riverside Preparatory School in Oro Grande placed on lock-down Wednesday

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A lock-down at Riverside Preparatory School on Wednesday afternoon caused many parents and students to panic.

On May 25, 2022, a passerby called 911 and reported seeing a man waving a dark object around, which he thought may be a gun, near the school, officials said.

Rumors spread quickly via social media with unfounded reports of a shooter at the school.

Riverside Prep posted the following message on its social media and also sent pre-recorded phone calls to parents.

“All of our campuses are currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution following advice from law enforcement due to activity outside of our school campuses. All students are currently indoors and are safe.” *Riverside prep

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that after the 911 call a deputy was at the scene within 3-5 minutes and the subject was gone.

“Area schools were placed on lock-down, as a precaution, while deputies checked the area by ground and air. No suspect was located and the school lock-downs were lifted,” stated Rodriguez.

School officials provided an update and said that as of 2:20 pm, they had received the all-clear from law enforcement. Parents were reassured that everyone was safe, accounted for, and were given the option to pick up students early or wait for their scheduled bus routes.

Understandably, many parents were on edge after the heartbreaking shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Officials said 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos shot his grandmother before entering a classroom where he killed 19 children, 2 adults, and wounded others. The gunman was fatally shot after an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement.

