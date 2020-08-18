Riverside Police looking for convicted sex offenders who cut off GPS

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Riverside Police alerted the public about two sex offenders who cut-off their GPS ankle monitors.

Abel Perkins, 57, was released from county jail on August 7, 2020, and immediately cut off his mandatory GPS ankle monitor. Abel is 57-years-old, 6’1” tall and weighing around 175 pounds, he is homeless and usually found in the river bottom area in Riverside. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Derek Ferrell was released from county jail on August 8, 2020, and also cut off his mandatory GPS ankle monitor. Derek is 50-years-old, 5’9” tall and weighing 160 pounds. He usually stays either in Hemet or Riverside. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Both homeless men have outstanding warrants for their arrest for violating the terms of their sex registration.

If you see Abel Perkins or Derek Ferrell, please contact (951) 354-2007, or your local agency if observed outside the city of Riverside. If you know their whereabouts, please contact Detective Jarid Zuetel at (951) 353-7133 or jzuetel@riversideca.gov.

