Riverside parolee arrested for possession of stolen property released several hours later due to ‘zero-bail’

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old suspect on parole found to be in possession of stolen property was arrested only to be released several hours later due to the ‘zero-bail policy’.

Earlier this week, Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded to Klemm’s Cycle Supply, located in the 3600 block of Van Buren Boulevard, for a commercial burglary.

According to a Riverside Police news release, the initial investigation determined the suspect entered the building from the roof and stole eight off-road motorcycles, along with various merchandise, motorcycle parts, tools, and equipment. Officers were able to develop a lead into the possible whereabouts of this stolen property which resulted in a parole search the following day. They also elicited assistance from the department’s Burglary Unit detectives.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2020, at approximately 11:30 a.m., patrol officers conducted the parole search in the 9300 block of Magnolia Avenue and safely detained three people.

Inside the apartment, officers found two of the stolen motorcycles, along with two more in the backyard area. They also found much of the stolen merchandise, equipment, and motorcycle parts were taken from Klemm’s Cycle Supply at the residence.

Also located were two additional off-road vehicles that had been reported stolen from different victims, and other stolen property from a third business. This additional property recovered was reported stolen from different victims and businesses in the general area of Magnolia Avenue and Van Buren Boulevard.

Christopher Lewis, of Riverside, was arrested for being in possession of known stolen property and committing a felony while out on bail.

“A parole violation hold was also requested but denied. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center, but released several hours later on citation based on the temporary emergency bail schedule due to COVID-19,

stated the news release.

The other two people detained at the apartment were identified and later released.

All the recovered stolen property and off-road motorcycles were returned to their rightful owners. Burglary Unit detectives will continue following up regarding this suspect possibly involved in other recent burglaries and thefts in this area.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation and arrest should contact Detective Cory Camp at (951) 353-7955 or ccamp@riversideca.gov.

