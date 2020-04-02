Riverside county sheriff's deputy dies from covid-19

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their deputies who died from COVID-19 Thursday morning, officials said.

According to a post from the sheriff’s department, Deputy Terrell Young served with the department for 15 years and is the first member of the police department to succumb to coronavirus.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time,” stated the post.

“Deputy Young is survived by his wife and four children,” said Bill Young, president of the Riverside Sheriff’s Association. Young said the family asked for privacy.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department expressed their condolences and said the following, “Our hearts are with the family, our Riverside County Sheriff’s Department partners, and the entire community.”

As of Thursday, 13 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and there are 429 confirmed cases in Riverside County. Three other Riverside Sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Sheriff’ Chad Bianco.

