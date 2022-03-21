Ridgecrest Road in Victorville reopens after T-bone traffic collision

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No serious injuries were reported after a T-bone traffic collision involving a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer and a sedan.

It happened at about 4:52 pm, on March 20, 2022, on Ridgecrest Road and Yates Road, near the community of Spring Valley Lake.

Victorville City Fire along with the California Highway Patrol responded to the collision and located a black BMW sedan and a Ford F250 with a 22 ft. trailer blocking the roadway.

Amy O’ Loughlin lives nearby and said she and her husband were standing outside when they heard the crash and drove there to make sure everyone was okay.

According to Amy the black car was speeding up Ridgecrest, lost control at the curve, hit the dirt, and went sideways. The truck with the trailer couldn’t stop in time and t-boned the black car.

Amy said the impact caused the passenger door on the car to push all the way against the driver’s side.

A teenager in the backseat of the truck sustained cuts to his head from a broken window on the 5th wheel. The driver of the BMW was the only occupant of the vehicle and was alert and talking.

The trailer connected to the trailer was sheared off and had to be removed with the help of a heavy-duty tow truck.

Traffic along Ridgecrest Road between Chinquapin and Tahoe was affected by the incident until about 7:15 pm when everything was cleared-up.

The Victorville CHP station is handling the investigation.

(Photo by David Keseloff)

(Photo by David Keseloff)

