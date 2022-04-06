Rider airlifted after motorcycle hits back of SUV on La Mesa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A rider was airlifted to a trauma center after his motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV Tuesday afternoon in Victorville.

It happened at 2:53 pm, on April 5, 2022, on La Mesa Road, west of Mesa Linda Avenue.

Victorville City Fire arrived and firefighters requested a helicopter to land at Liberty Park. The rider was transported by ground ambulance and subsequently flown via Mercy Air to a trauma center.

Based on preliminary reports, the rider struck the back rear driver side portion of the black Acura SUV involved in the accident.

According to a witness, the rider was moving on the ground by the curb and was kicking his legs. “Sounded like he was saying leave me alone and don’t touch me,” stated the witness who asked not to be identified.

Victorville City Public Works employees responded to the scene and set up a hard road closure along La Mesa Road as deputies investigate the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

(A view of the accident scene from Mesa Linda Avenue. Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Mercy Air landed in a field at Liberty Park and the rider was flown to a trauma center. Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

