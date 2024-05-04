Rider airlifted after motorcycle hits a dog on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A passenger on a motorcycle was critically injured after the bike struck a dog running across the roadway late Thursday night.

The crash was reported at about 10:30 pm, on May 2, 2024, on Bear Valley Road near Shooting Star Drive in the City of Victorville.

Two adult males riding on the Honda motorcycle were eastbound on Bear Valley Road when they struck a stray dog running across the roadway. The dog suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The male passenger on the bike was thrown causing him to sustain critical injuries. Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital and airlift to an out-of-area trauma center.

The motorcycle driver was limping after the crash but declined medical transportation.

The Victorville Police Department is handling the investigation.





(Scroll Down To Comment)