 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Rider airlifted after motorcycle hits a dog on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 3, 2024 | 10:19 pmLast Updated: May 3, 2024 | 10:21 pm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A passenger on a motorcycle was critically injured after the bike struck a dog running across the roadway late Thursday night.

The crash was reported at about 10:30 pm, on May 2, 2024, on Bear Valley Road near Shooting Star Drive in the City of Victorville.

Two adult males riding on the Honda motorcycle were eastbound on Bear Valley Road when they struck a stray dog running across the roadway. The dog suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The male passenger on the bike was thrown causing him to sustain critical injuries. Firefighters requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital and airlift to an out-of-area trauma center.

The motorcycle driver was limping after the crash but declined medical transportation.

The Victorville Police Department is handling the investigation.

More Local News

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 3, 2024 | 10:19 pmLast Updated: May 3, 2024 | 10:21 pm

More Local News

Suspect Steals Package from Porch and is Later Arrested by Apple Valley Deputies

Apple Valley Man Arrested for Porch Theft, Property Returned to Owner

May 3, 2024

Victorville Man Arrested Following High-Speed Chase in Apple Valley Released on Bail

May 3, 2024
driver airlifted after rollover crash on highway 18 in apple valley

Driver airlifted after Ford pick-up truck overturns on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

May 3, 2024
train theft in cajon pass

Second Train Theft Attempt in Two Weeks Leads to Multiple Arrests in Cajon Pass

May 2, 2024
Back to top button