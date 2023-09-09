Rider airlifted after motorcycle crashes into barrier on D Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was airlifted after crashing while exiting the freeway in the City of Victorville.

It happened at about 1:17 p.m., on Friday, September 8, 2023, along the northbound I-15 D Street exit.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the driver of a motorcycle was exiting the freeway, crashed into a barrier on D Street, was ejected, and landed near the train tracks.

The driver was transported to the hospital by AMR and then flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The spokeswoman said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

