Rider airlifted after motorcycle crash on 15 freeway in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter landed on the I-15 in Apple Valley to airlift a motorcyclist injured in a crash Saturday.
On September 5, 2020, at about 4:23 PM emergency personnel responded to the northbound 15 freeway near the Dale Evans Parkway off-ramp reference a crash with a motorcycle on fire.
Medical helicopter Mercy Air 2 responded to the incident and airlifted the male to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The crash temporarily blocked all lanes of traffic resulting in significant delays.
California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
