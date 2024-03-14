Rider Airlifted After Motorcycle and SUV Collide Wednesday in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center following a traffic collision with an SUV in the City of Victorville on Wednesday evening.

It happened at 6:13 PM on March 13, 2024 at the intersection of Greentree Boulevard and Valley Center Drive.

For reasons still unknown, a motorcycle and a black BMW X3 collided in the intersection.



The Victorville City Fire department responded to the collision and requested a couple of ambulances and one airship to transport the motorcycle rider to a trauma center.

Traffic in the area was snarled as a couple of lanes were blocked due to the collision.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.





