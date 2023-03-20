All News
Rider airlifted after motorcycle accident on Rodeo Dr in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CALIF. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old rider was airlifted to a trauma center after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon in Victorville.
It happened on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at about 12:46 pm, in the 14600 block of Rodeo Drive, near Villa Drive.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG this was a single motorcycle collision and the rider was traveling north when he lost control of his bike and hit a curb.
“He was laying on the sidewalk when deputies arrived. He was awake and breathing but appeared to have a broken arm,” stated Blake. “He was wearing a helmet.”
The rider was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and from the helipad was subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
