Rider airlifted after crashing with a truck on Eaby Rd in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A rider was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing with a truck in Phelan.

It happened at 5:06 pm, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, on Eaby Road in between Nielson and Trinity Roads.

The crash involved a burgundy Dodge Ram pulling a Loadrunner trailer and a mini orange colored dirt bike.

First responders arrived on scene and located the bike underneath the truck and requested an airship.

The helicopter landed in the Stater Bros shopping center and airlifted the rider to a trauma center. An update on his condition was not available.

According to preliminary reports, the rider was westbound on Nielson Road when he failed to make a stop and crossed directly into the path of the pickup truck that was southbound on Eaby Road.

The impact caused the rider to be thrown several feet and he landed on the driveway of a nearby home. The resident said the young male was in very bad shape.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

