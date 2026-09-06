Rider Airlifted After Crashing Into Back Of UTV Trailer On Deep Creek Road In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center Saturday night after being thrown from a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and landing on top of a UTV during a crash in Apple Valley.

The crash was reported at approximately 8:47 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2026, on Deep Creek Road near Centennial Street.

Units from the Apple Valley Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the traffic collision involving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a UTV trailer.

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According to CHP radio traffic, the rider was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on top of the UTV.

When fire personnel arrived, they found the rider alert and breathing on the UTV, with the motorcycle on the trailer.

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The rider was transported from the scene and later airlifted aboard a Mercy Air helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment.

Additional details regarding the rider’s injuries were not immediately available.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol’s Victorville Station.

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