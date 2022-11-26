All News
Rider airlifted after crash involving minivan on Phelan Rd
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A rider was airlifted following a collision involving a minivan Friday night, California Highway Patrol logs reported.
The crash happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road at approximately 6:17 p.m., November 25, 2022, and involved a black motorcycle and a minivan.
Per CHP logs, the rider was down on the ground and the motorcycle was blocking the roadway following the crash.
San Bernardino County Fire arrived onscene and found the rider in critical condition. A helicopter was requested to land nearby at Stater Bros Market to further transport the rider to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and cooperated with officials, and was able to drive away from the scene a short time later, without needing tow truck assistance.
No further details were immediately available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
15 freeway7 days ago
1 dead, others injured after a wrong-way crash on the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
-
All News6 days ago
Several arrested after armed robbery of Subway and Shell leads to discovery of ghost guns in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Hit-and-run driver leaves 9-year-old critically injured on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville man and his wife indicted for trafficking methamphetamine
-
All News3 days ago
United Furniture Industries terminates all employees overnight via text message; Victorville staff among 2700 affected
-
All News5 days ago
2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Adelanto man, 62, arrested for stealing Michelada and punching employee in the stomach
-
All News3 days ago
One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville