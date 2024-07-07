Rickey Baugh Found Unresponsive at Victorville Correctional Institution

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On the evening of Friday, July 5, 2024, staff at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Victorville Medium II discovered Rickey Baugh unresponsive. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in Victorville, California.

Prison employees quickly initiated life-saving measures and called for emergency medical services (EMS). Despite their efforts, Mr. Baugh was pronounced dead by EMS personnel upon their arrival.

Authorities from the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been notified.

It is confirmed that no staff members or other inmates were injured during the incident, and the public was not at risk at any time.

Rickey Baugh, a 66-year-old male, was serving a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to pass, utter, and publish U.S. Postal Service money orders, as well as altering U.S. Postal Service money orders.

Originally sentenced in the Northern District of Mississippi, Mr. Baugh had returned to custody following a parole violation. He had been at FCI Victorville Medium II since May 24, 2024.

The FCI Victorville Medium II facility is classified as a medium-security institution.





