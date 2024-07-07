 
All NewsVictorville News

Rickey Baugh Found Unresponsive at Victorville Correctional Institution

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 7, 2024 | 3:48 pmLast Updated: July 7, 2024 | 3:49 pm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On the evening of Friday, July 5, 2024, staff at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Victorville Medium II discovered Rickey Baugh unresponsive. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in Victorville, California.

Prison employees quickly initiated life-saving measures and called for emergency medical services (EMS). Despite their efforts, Mr. Baugh was pronounced dead by EMS personnel upon their arrival.

Authorities from the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been notified.

It is confirmed that no staff members or other inmates were injured during the incident, and the public was not at risk at any time.

Rickey Baugh, a 66-year-old male, was serving a 10-year sentence for conspiracy to pass, utter, and publish U.S. Postal Service money orders, as well as altering U.S. Postal Service money orders.

Originally sentenced in the Northern District of Mississippi, Mr. Baugh had returned to custody following a parole violation. He had been at FCI Victorville Medium II since May 24, 2024.

More Local News

The FCI Victorville Medium II facility is classified as a medium-security institution.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 7, 2024 | 3:48 pmLast Updated: July 7, 2024 | 3:49 pm

More Local News

Multiple Vehicles Struck by Gunfire Friday Morning in Adelanto

July 6, 2024

Man Airlifted After a Shooting in the Area of Amargosa Road and Mojave Drive in Victorville

July 5, 2024

Firefighters Halt 5-Acre Brush Fire at Mojave River Forks Regional Park

July 5, 2024

Firefighters Respond to Numerous Fourth of July Fires in the Victor Valley

July 5, 2024
Back to top button