Richmond American Homes opens new community in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Richmond American Homes is ready to begin selling homes at its newest community in Victorville.

Seasons at Mojave Drive is located at 12669 Alveda Street, Victorville and will open for sales on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

The new neighborhood will showcase the builder’s sought-after Seasons™ Collection—versatile floor plans with open, airy layouts and hundreds of exciting structural and design options.

Seasons™ Collection homes from the $300s

4 ranch and two-story floor plans to choose from

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,080 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Close proximity to I-15 and U.S. Route 395

Easy access to shopping, Restaurant Row, golf, Mojave Narrows Regional Park and major employment centers, including the Southern California Logistics Airport

Hundreds of ways to personalize with finishes and fixtures

Complimentary design assistance

For more information visit: Seasons at Mojave Drive Grand Opening

