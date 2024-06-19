Rialto Woman Arrested After Drinking Pet Medication From Pet Smart in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old woman from Rialto, Talisa Dyris Horton, was taken into custody following an incident at a Pet Smart store in Apple Valley.

Around 2:20 pm, on Friday, June 14, 2024, deputies were dispatched to the business located at 19011 Bear Valley Road after reports surfaced of a female acting disruptively. Deputies arrived and found Horton detained by store security personnel.

The incident began when Horton allegedly entered the store, exhibited erratic behavior, and began shouting. She subsequently moved to the medication section, opened a bottle of pet medication, and consumed its contents.

Despite the efforts of Pet Smart employees to intervene, Horton reportedly exited the store but was detained immediately after by the security team.

Following her detention, Horton was transported to the High Desert Detention Center and booked on robbery charges. On June 17, 2024, the San Bernardino District Attorney’s office in Victorville filed felony robbery charges against her. Horton is currently held on $90,000 bail.

Authorities are seeking additional information regarding this incident. Individuals with relevant details can contact Deputy Gonzalez at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Those who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to use the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





