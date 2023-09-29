Revitalizing Old Town Victorville: Up to $50,000 available for Facade Improvements

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Victorville is launching the Old Town Commercial Facade Improvement Program to support the revitalization and preservation of the historic Old Town area.

The program aims to enhance commercial buildings, attract private investment, beautify commercial corridors, and generate more business activity in the area.

Under this program, eligible business owners operating in the designated Old Town Route 66 area have the opportunity to receive up to $50,000 for facade improvements.

The City believes that by investing in the improvement of storefronts, it can help create a unique and inviting environment for visitors and residents alike.

Various enhancements can be considered for funding, including but not limited to new signage, stylish awnings, attractive exterior lighting, anti-graffiti treatments, and accessibility improvements in compliance with ADA guidelines.

These improvements not only enhance the appearance of the businesses but also contribute to a more welcoming and accessible shopping experience.

Business owners interested in the program should note that only commercial properties within the outlined map area are eligible to apply.

While further details regarding the program are currently being developed, the City will be releasing additional information in the near future.

Copy URL URL Copied