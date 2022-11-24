Retired Barstow Teacher, 83, Publishes First Book “George the Alligator Finds a Home”

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Barstow resident Margaret “Sam” Sansom, a pillar in the community, announces the publishing of her first book ever.

“I am an 83 years young retired teacher from Central High School in Barstow, and have written “George the Alligator Finds a Home” about a toothed, tailless alligator. This is my first published book, and I am very excited about it,” stated Margaret Sansom – aka Ms. Sam.

Sansom’s debut book promises the young reader a beautiful journey with a unique new pet, and a new friend to last a lifetime.

What is a family of pets to do when a new – and seemingly frightening – pet is introduced to the group? Meet George the Alligator – an ice cream loving, tailless alligator who is excited to meet his new family … but will his appearance scare them off? (Must read to find out )

The happily retired former teacher of at-risk high school students has taken many workshops in the arts and started writing children’s picture books. Among her adventures since retirement, she has also traveled extensively.

Here are some of the latest testimonies regarding her book;

“Every parent wants the best for their children, right? Well, Ms Sam has delivered her 38 years of wisdom as a teacher of our most challenged children, into this book and a lovable character named George the Alligator. Give yourself and your child the gift of Sam’s greatest insights for those we love the most” ~ Jim Bunch, founder of “Ultimate.Life” worldwide entrepreneur coaching

“George, an alligator, has the good fortune to come home to become a family pet, but will he be accepted by all the members of the household, both human and their other pets? Learn about overcoming fear, accepting others despite first appearances, and appreciating diversity in George the Alligator.” —Jack Canfield, Coauthor of the #1 New York Times bestselling Chicken Soup for the Soul

“I would like to thank all the people who have made my life such a joyful and adventurous journey. You know who you are,” stated Ms. Sam.

To support the writer, and for a great read, please consider purchasing the book at the following link: https://redpenguinbooks.com/george-the-alligator/