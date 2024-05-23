Retail Theft Investigators Arrest Victorville Woman Who Assaulted Employee

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In a recent development, a Victorville woman has been arrested as part of a targeted crime suppression operation.

On May 15, 2024, deputies from the Hesperia Station were dispatched to the Stater Bros. Market at 15757 Main Street in Hesperia following reports of theft and robbery.

According to the police report, Ginny Nicholson, a 25-year-old resident of Victorville, allegedly concealed alcohol in a bag and attempted to leave the store without paying. When a store employee tried to stop her, Nicholson is reported to have assaulted the employee before fleeing the scene.

The employee sustained injuries, including a broken nose and lacerations, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation was then taken over by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, specifically their retail theft unit. Through their efforts, Nicholson was identified, and a Ramey Warrant for her arrest was issued.

On May 21, 2024, retail theft investigators successfully apprehended Nicholson, charging her with robbery and assault. She is currently held at the High Desert Detention Center with bail set at $50,000.

This arrest is part of Operation Smash & Grab, an initiative launched by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in response to a surge in retail thefts, which often involve organized groups. The operation targets key shopping districts, including Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, and Chino Hills, aiming to disrupt and dismantle these criminal crews. Investigators are employing various methods to address these crimes and ensure a safe shopping environment for residents.

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors has provided additional funding to support these county-wide crime suppression efforts. This funding is intended to enhance law enforcement services and address quality-of-life issues affecting the community.





