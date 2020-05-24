Retail stores, malls, and dine-in restaurants can now open in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County is moving through the accelerated Stage 2 phase of reopening! As of today, retail stores, malls, and dine-in restaurants can open with COVID compliant modifications.

“San Bernardino County businesses and residents worked very hard and made tremendous sacrifices to make this moment possible,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “Your efforts to keep our community safe and healthy have paid off. We can now proceed significantly further toward resuming our normal lives.”

As part of the accelerated Stage 2 phase of the state recovery plan, destination retail stores, including shopping malls and swap meets, and dine-in restaurants can now reopen in San Bernardino County.

Drive-in and virtual worship services and faith-based counseling services are authorized to proceed, and the governor said additional guidance for religious services will be announced on Monday, May 25.

“This virus is still very present throughout our county, state and nation, so we must remain vigilant by physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and washing our hands often. But our goal of minimizing illness and building the capacity to protect the vulnerable, serve the sick, and track the virus in our communities has been achieved,” Hagman said.

Gyms, hair and nail salons, barbershops, movie theaters, sports and entertainment venues, libraries, bars and wineries, hotels and motels, and public swimming facilities won’t be authorized to reopen until stages 3 and 4.

Businesses that plan to reopen are required to follow state guidance detailed at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/.

Businesses should also heed county and state guidance for a safe and sustainable reopening:

San Bernardino County Readiness and Reopening Plan:

http://www.sbcounty.gov/Uploads/CAO/Feature/Content/San_Bernardino_County_Readiness_and_Reopening_Plan_-_FINAL_Update_5-22-20.pdf

State guidance for dine-in restaurants:

http://www.sbcounty.gov/Uploads/CAO/Feature/Content/guidance-dine-in-restaurants.pdf

State guidance for shopping centers:

http://www.sbcounty.gov/Uploads/CAO/Feature/Content/guidance-shopping-centers.pdf

State guidance for retail:

http://www.sbcounty.gov/Uploads/CAO/Feature/Content/guidance-retail.pdf

The county is helping small businesses operate safely and stay open through the COVID-Compliant Business Partnership Program. By agreeing to enforce physical distancing, require customers and employees to wear face coverings, and practicing prudent hygiene, small businesses can receive up to $2,500 to implement those measures. Businesses can apply through the county’s COVID-19 website, http://sbcovid19.com.

