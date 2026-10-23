Retail Project Advertised For 2027 At Former El Tio Pepe Site At Bear Valley And Amargosa Roads In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A sign advertising a retail project for 2027 has been posted at the former El Tio Pepe restaurant site at the corner of Bear Valley and Amargosa roads in Victorville.

The property is near the Mall of Victor Valley and adjacent to Big 5 Sporting Goods.

The sign reads “Coming Soon 2027” and features a rendering of a commercial building with multiple storefronts. It advertises shop spaces ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet.

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AT&T and FedEx logos appear in the rendering, along with labels for pizza, banking, nail and coffee businesses. The illustration alone does not confirm which tenants will occupy the property.

A separate leasing banner on the existing restaurant building also advertises spaces ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet.

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The property previously housed El Tio Pepe, which relocated in September 2022 from the larger building near the mall to a smaller location at 14977 Palmdale Road in Victorville. The restaurant took over the former La Casita restaurant space.

Although the project sign advertises 2027, a specific opening date and construction schedule were not provided. Whether the existing building will be remodeled or replaced has also not been confirmed.

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VVNG will continue to follow this development. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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