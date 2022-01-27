Restrictions making it “impossible” for construction of new Kaiser hospital in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com ) — Providence and Kaiser Permanente officials said they are planning the next steps after conditions set forth by the Attorney General’s Office hinder the planned partnership to build a new hospital in the Victor Valley.

Kaiser Permanente released the following statement:

“After a thorough study of conditions set forth by the state Attorney General’s office, Providence and Kaiser Permanente are disappointed the restrictions fundamentally alter the structure of their partnership and make it impossible to move forward with planned construction of a new hospital to serve the High Desert. We have shared our concerns with the Attorney General’s office and remain hopeful that we can find a path forward.”

According to the news release the partnership was intended to achieve benefits for all involved:

The underserved High Desert community would have access to a new, world-class medical facility, providing significantly more access to higher quality health care.

Kaiser Permanente members would have access to a high-quality hospital much closer to home.

The new hospital would be a replacement hospital for an aging Providence St. Mary Medical Center, which will not meet 2030 state-mandated seismic requirements.

“We are disappointed the Attorney General’s office has made our vision difficult to pursue under the current restrictions, which put at risk the future operation,” said Kevin P. Manemann, chief executive, Providence Southern California. “We are strongly committed to the High Desert community and are currently evaluating next steps.”

Both organizations have determined the changes mandated by the Office of Attorney General, many of which are unprecedented, limit the ability of Providence and Kaiser Permanente to effectuate their partnership. The changes mandated by the Office of the Attorney General would hinder the hospital’s operations by, for example, imposing many open-ended, uncertain future obligations and would also place the hospital at a distinct disadvantage compared to other hospitals.

“We remain dedicated to ensuring our members have access to great hospital care in the High Desert,” said Julie Miller-Phipps, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii Health Plan and Hospitals. “We have jointly reached out to the Attorney General’s office to explain that the conditions placed on this hospital partnership would make it impossible to go forward, and we are now considering next steps.”

In June, the two organizations announced plans to create a joint venture to rebuild Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Victorville, approximately 10 miles from its existing site in Apple Valley. Providence, faced with very costly seismic upgrades and modernization at Providence St. Mary, sought a partner to build a technologically advanced hospital. Kaiser Permanente, with 100,000 members in the High Desert communities, agreed, seeking convenience for patients who now drive some 40 miles to the nearest Kaiser Permanente acute care hospital.

Providence and Kaiser Permanente remain committed to the High Desert community and are evaluating next steps on a path forward to serve the community, together.

