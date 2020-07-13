All News
Restaurants, bars, gyms, malls in CA ordered to close again due to spike in COVID-19 cases
CALIFORNIA — (VVNG.com) — Effective immediately, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor businesses statewide including restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, wineries, and zoos as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.
Statewide indoor closures include:
- restaurants (outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed)
- bars and breweries (must close all operations)
- wineries & tasting rooms
- movie theaters
- family entertainment centers
- zoos and
- museums
- cardrooms
County indoor closures include:
- fitness centers
- places of worship
- indoor protests
- offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors
- personal care services
- hair salons
- barbershops
- malls
County closures apply to counties that have been on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days.
As of Monday, 31 counties were on the state’s monitoring list. In the past 7 days, there was an average of 8,211 new cases, according to Newsom. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 28% over the past two weeks.
“We’re seeing too many people with faces uncovered. Wearing a face covering is critical for keeping people safe and healthy, keeping businesses open and getting people back to work,” stated Newsom.
This story is developing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
TUNE IN NOW for a major #COVID19 update. https://t.co/uYZonohhmQ
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020
