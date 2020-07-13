Connect with us

All News

Restaurants, bars, gyms, malls in CA ordered to close again due to spike in COVID-19 cases

VictorValley News avatar

Published

7 hours ago

on

CALIFORNIA — (VVNG.com) — Effective immediately, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor businesses statewide including restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, wineries, and zoos as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

Statewide indoor closures include:

  • restaurants (outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed)
  • bars and breweries (must close all operations)
  • wineries & tasting rooms
  • movie theaters
  • family entertainment centers
  • zoos and
  • museums
  • cardrooms

County indoor closures include:

  • fitness centers
  • places of worship
  • indoor protests
  • offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors
  • personal care services
  • hair salons
  • barbershops
  • malls

County closures apply to counties that have been on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days.

As of Monday, 31 counties were on the state’s monitoring list. In the past 7 days, there was an average of 8,211 new cases, according to Newsom. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 28% over the past two weeks.

“We’re seeing too many people with faces uncovered. Wearing a face covering is critical for keeping people safe and healthy, keeping businesses open and getting people back to work,” stated Newsom.

This story is developing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Trending