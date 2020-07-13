Restaurants, bars, gyms, malls in CA ordered to close again due to spike in COVID-19 cases

CALIFORNIA — (VVNG.com) — Effective immediately, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor businesses statewide including restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, wineries, and zoos as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

Statewide indoor closures include:

restaurants (outdoor dining and takeout are still allowed)

bars and breweries (must close all operations)

wineries & tasting rooms

movie theaters

family entertainment centers

zoos and

museums

cardrooms

County indoor closures include:

fitness centers

places of worship

indoor protests

offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors

personal care services

hair salons

barbershops

malls

County closures apply to counties that have been on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days.

As of Monday, 31 counties were on the state’s monitoring list. In the past 7 days, there was an average of 8,211 new cases, according to Newsom. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 28% over the past two weeks.

“We’re seeing too many people with faces uncovered. Wearing a face covering is critical for keeping people safe and healthy, keeping businesses open and getting people back to work,” stated Newsom.

This story is developing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

TUNE IN NOW for a major #COVID19 update. https://t.co/uYZonohhmQ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

