Residential burglary suspect fled before SWAT surrounded home in Victorville

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said a residential burglary suspect fled the scene before the SWAT team arrived and surrounded the home Sunday morning in Victorville.

On July 3, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m., unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence in the 14000 block of Rachel Court in Victorville.

According to a news release, as responding deputies arrived on scene, they received information from witnesses that the suspect(s) were still inside the residence.

(Photo courtesy Vincent Edward)

Deputies set up a perimeter around the residence and notified members of the Specialized Enforcement Division (SED). SED arrived on scene and cleared the residence, revealing the suspect(s) had fled prior to deputies arriving.

“During the investigation, it was determined the suspect(s) stole two firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, and miscellaneous personal items. At the time of this release the suspect(s) identification is unknown.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Dell, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

(Photo credit Yisells Dada)

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

