Residential burglary suspect arrested at a Motel 6 in Barstow, search for 2nd suspect continues

NEWBERRY SPRINGS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies in Barstow are searching for a second suspect wanted in a residential burglary.

On Monday, June 5, 2023, at approximately 11:58 a.m. deputies from Barstow Station were dispatched to Motel 6 located at 2551 Commerce Parkway in Barstow to investigate a report of stolen property.

During the investigation, Deputy Skiver and Deputy Hancock learned that the victim’s residence on the 32000 block of Tujunga Avenue in Newberry Springs was burglarized on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m.

(photo courtesy of Barstow Sheriff’s Station)

The items were tracked to Motel 6 in Barstow due to the owner’s tracking device.

The victim provided deputies with video surveillance which helped identify the suspects. The items stolen from the victim’s residence were valued at approximately $10,000.

Deputy Skiver contacted Jody Young, 31, a resident of Daggett, at Motel 6 where the property was recovered. Young was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for Possession of Stolen Property, Burglary, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

A second suspect has been identified but has not been located. No further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Barstow Station 760-256-4838. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information at the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)