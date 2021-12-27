All News
Report of shots fired at the Mall of Victor Valley prompts police response on Sunday
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Mall of Victor Valley on Sunday night following a report of shots fired, officials said.
It happened at just after 7:00 pm, on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
“It appears a group of juveniles were causing a disturbance inside the mall. Deputies are working with security to determine exactly what happened,” stated Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.
Huerta told VVNG as of now those claims are unfounded, however, the investigation is ongoing. Deputies were seen detaining several young adults outside the mall as they investigated.
This evening’s law enforcement response at the Victorville Mall is the fourth gun-related incident since November.
On Christmas Eve, deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun inside the mall just after 4:00 pm. Sheriff’s officials said that a man and woman were arguing inside the mall when the male brandished a gun, swung it, and hit the woman in the head.
“Bystanders intervened and pushed the male,” Huerta said. “The gun fell from his grasp, and people ran away.”
Officials confirmed that no shots were actually fired and the male was later detained near the Red Lobster restaurant. Huerta said a gun was found inside of the male’s backpack.
On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at about 8:00 pm, shots were fired outside the mall, officials confirmed. According to the spokeswoman, juvenile victims were shot at but were not hit, and that a suspect remains outstanding.
On the night of November 19, 2021, a shooting just outside the main entrance to the mall claimed the life of a 35-year-old aspiring rapper identified as William Pierce, 35, a resident of Pomona. Two innocent bystanders, an 8-year-old girl, and her 19-year-old brother were both wounded and have since been released from the hospital.
