Report of dangerous item prompts lockdown at Granite Hills in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Granite Hills High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning due to a report of a dangerous item on campus, officials said.

According to a news release, District police and administration immediately responded and standard protocols were followed to ensure the safety of all students on campus.

Upon investigating, it was discovered that the report was unfounded.

The lockdown has been lifted. All students are safe and classes are operating as normal.

“The safety of our students is our top priority and we take all reports very seriously. As always, if you see something, hear something, or sense something, say something.” stated the release.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.