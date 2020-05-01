Reopening of ‘The Gym’ in Victorville amid COVID-19 sparks controversy

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Gym in Victorville reopened it’s doors to the public on Friday morning, despite the governor’s stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gym, located at 14689 Valley Center Drive in Victorville, has been closed since last month after receiving orders to do so when gyms were deemed ‘non-essential business’.

Jacob Lewis, a manager at the facility, made the announcement on social media Thursday.

“I, Jacob Lewis will take full responsibility for re-opening of The Gym on 5/1/20 @ 6 AM This is against all my supervisors’ instructions,” the post stated in part.

In the announcement, Jacob said his decision to reopen was based on a conversation he had with a gym member who is diabetic, who said The Gym is his home away from home and that his diabetes has gotten out of control and he is falling apart since The Gym has closed.

“This brought me to a moment in my life where I realized I was being a BITCH!! By letting down the people that matter most to our community!! By not providing a service that helps them get through all the bull s**t! And gives them hope, strength, and health,” Jacob stated in his post, which was shared across the business’ various social media accounts.

“I went home and went through our inbox and found 100’s of messages from vets with #ptsd, single moms, and young men and women trying to make their way into the military, team members, and people that truly LIVE to go to The Gym. This woke me up so I looked into the rates on suicide, depression, domestic violence, all of them have increased since the shut down,” Jacob stated. “I then realized The Gym is “essential” to people’s mental and physical health.”

All the posts combined received over 1,300 comments from people who supported the decision, as well as from those who opposed it.

“I like how you give a story about a geriatric man with uncontrolled diabetes but this is exactly the population that is at risk of getting covid,” one person wrote.

The controversy escalated on social media after management responded to Instagram users who left concerns regarding health and safety pertaining to the reopening.

“@vivodolce your a sheep. Look at the numbers. I’m soo glad your opinion matters!!!” Jacob responded.

After the person identified themself as a nurse, The Gym, using their business’ social media account responded and wrote, “@vivodolce only thing you nurse is. Deezzz [sic] nuts!!”

Another user said the decision to reopen was the right choice.

“It’s true. It truly equates to a medical facility for mental health as well as physical well being. My husband MUST workout. He has an A+++ type personality and it keeps him balanced,” wrote Betty Thomas Sperry.

On Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said that deputy sheriffs have been assigned to follow up on businesses that have been reported to Public Health and determine if they are violating the public health order.

“Our ultimate goal is for everyone, including businesses, to voluntarily comply with the health order. If the business is found to be noncompliant, the teams will educate them on the Public Health Order and strive for voluntary compliance. The teams will instruct the businesses to comply with the order and a future site visit may be conducted to verify compliance,” the Department’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told Victor Valley News.

Upon reopening their doors, The Gym prominently placed a sign outside the gym that read, “#GymsAreEssential #ReopenAmerica,” along with a large printed banner displaying that Constitution of the United States.

Hours after reopening, a code enforcement officer visited the facility and dropped off documents, but the business remains open as of Friday afternoon.

After reopening Friday, Code Enforcement with the City of Victorville dropped of paperwork. (Photo credit: Erika McRae)

“I challenge all gyms, Big/small to open for our members and open America back up! It’s time to fight back and take back our country! 💪💪💪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@gavinnewsom come get some!! Hate me or love me we will see you on the 1st! @lafitness @inshapehealthclubs @24hourfitness @legendsbarbell @anytimefitness @planetfitness @hesperiaAF 🤭 if you’re American you’ll open!! Don’t be scared.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Jacob wrote as he ended his post.

In an interview with TMZ on Friday Jacob says “equipment is spaced out in order to follow social distancing guidelines, and there’s disinfectant everywhere.” He says the showers and saunas are closed as a precaution, adding … “Basically right now it’s a gym with bathrooms.”

(photo by Josh Mallett)

(Facebook)

(photo by Josh Mallett)

What are your thoughts on this? Comment below and let us know.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Article: Victorville City calls The Gyms actions “reckless” and gives them 3 days to comply after defying county health orders