Renovated Portion Of Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center Reopens In San Bernardino County

DEVORE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center has partially reopened following the completion of the first phase of a remodeling project that began after the facility temporarily closed in August 2024.

The first renovated portion of the facility reopened Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, and is now housing male inmates transferred from correctional facilities throughout San Bernardino County, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The partial reopening will also allow the Sheriff’s Department to begin renovating outdoor inmate recreational areas at the High Desert Detention Center as part of ongoing improvements to county correctional facilities.

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The department said the projects, supported by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, are intended to modernize existing correctional facilities while supporting rehabilitation and successful reentry.

“Reopening GHRC is an important step in improving our correctional facilities and expanding rehabilitation and reentry services,” said Sheriff Shannon Dicus. “I’m grateful for the support of the Board of Supervisors and the work of our dedicated staff and community partners who continue to make these efforts possible.”

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Renovations at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center are continuing, with another phase expected to open later this year.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the goal of the additional work is to further expand reentry services at the facility and connect individuals with housing, mental health and other supportive services before their release.

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