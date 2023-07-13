Registered sex offender arrested in Hesperia, police searching for additional victims

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old registered sex offender from Hesperia was arrested after he contacted a minor to commit a felony and detectives are searching for additional victims.

On July 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children Detail (CAC), and the Los Angeles Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force participated in Operation Online Guardian.

Sheriff’s officials said the operation’s objective was to combat online child sexual predators.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, CAC investigators and parole agents from the California Department of Corrections continued an ongoing investigation into the possession of child pornography.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Nicholas Burstein communicated with an unidentified 16-year-old female victim via the internet,” stated a sheriff’s news release. “Burstein shared obscene material and received sexually explicit photographs from the victim.”

Investigators successfully identified the victim and determined she resided out of state while communicating with Burstein.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Burstein was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

Burstein has previous child sex crime convictions and is a registered sex offender on active parole. Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are releasing Burstein’s photograph.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

