Registered Sex Offender Arrested In Hesperia After Allegedly Receiving Explicit Images From 15-Year-Old Girl

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old registered sex offender was arrested after investigators said he contacted a 15-year-old Northern California girl online, lied about his age and received explicit images from her.

Enrique Alvarez, a Hesperia resident, was arrested Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, at approximately 1 p.m. in the 16000 block of Live Oak Street, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation began Aug. 25, when Detective Elizabeth Holguin with the department’s Specialized Investigations Division – Crimes Against Children Detail received information alleging Alvarez possessed child sexual abuse material.

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During the investigation, detectives determined Alvarez used an online chat platform to contact the 15-year-old.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Alvarez told the girl he was 18 years old and received explicit images from her. Authorities said Alvarez is a registered sex offender under California Penal Code 290 and is on parole.

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At the conclusion of the investigation, Alvarez was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of possession of child pornography with a prior sex offense conviction, sending obscene material to a minor, contacting a minor to commit a sex offense and extortion.

He was being held without bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Detectives believe there may be additional victims and released Alvarez’s photograph as part of the investigation.

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Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Elizabeth Holguin of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-890-4904.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text “REPORT” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reports can also be submitted through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reporting system.

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