Site Registration

All News4 hours ago
Phelan man arrested for murder after shooting outside Harbor Freight in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Phelan man charged with the murder of Daniel Ramos outside of the Harbor Freight in...
All News10 hours ago
COVID-19 Testing in San Bernardino County impacted by National Supply Shortage
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A national testing supply shortage is impacting San Bernardino County’s COVID-19 testing capabilities leading to...
All News19 hours ago
New Apple Valley Starbucks along Highway 18 opening July 9th
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The all-new Starbucks Drive-Thru across the street from St. Joseph Health, St. Mary Medical Center...
All News21 hours ago
Burger King on 7th Street in Victorville permanently closed amid COVID-19
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — After decades of servicing the Victor Valley community, the Burger King on Seventh Street has permanently...
All News23 hours ago
Missing elderly woman with dementia may be driving to Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Riverside Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman...