Register now for the Barstow Job Fair and Criminal Record-Clearing Event on Feb. 9

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Employers from Barstow Community Hospital, Barstow Unified School District, Barstow Community College, California Highway Patrol, Highway Radio/Heftel Broadcasting, the U.S. Army, New Hope Village and MP Materials will be at a Job Fair and Record-Clearing event on Feb. 9.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cora Harper Community center, 841 Barstow Road in Barstow.

Attendees may also get their criminal records cleared, if eligible, as the San Bernardino County Public Defender’s Office will be on site for assistance.

If you are a job seeker, register here. Employers who are interested in hiring and attending the event, may register here.

The event is sponsored by San Bernardino County, Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe, the City of Barstow, El Dorado Broadcasting and the Greater High Desert Chamber of Commerce.

