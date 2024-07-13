Red Flag Warning Issued: Thunderstorms Bring Increased Fire Risk to San Bernardino and Riverside Counties

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — This weekend, residents in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties should prepare for significant weather changes.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect until 9 PM PDT Sunday, July 14, 2024, due to the anticipated thunderstorms and the associated fire risks.

Thunderstorms to Hit San Bernardino and Riverside Counties

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted for Saturday and Sunday afternoons and evenings. Although these storms may bring some rain, it is unlikely to be enough to significantly wet the ground. This increases the chance of wildfire ignitions due to dry lightning.

Areas Covered by the Red Flag Warning

The Red Flag Warning is applicable to several key regions:

San Bernardino County Mountains : Including the Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest.

: Including the Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest. Riverside County Mountains : Including the San Jacinto Ranger District of the San Bernardino National Forest.

: Including the San Jacinto Ranger District of the San Bernardino National Forest. Victor Valley : Covering areas such as Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, and Johnson Valley.

: Covering areas such as Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, and Johnson Valley. San Gorgonio Pass near Banning

Fire Weather Concerns

With the recent heat wave drying out vegetation, conditions are prime for wildfires. Key points to note include:

Impacts : Strong, erratic winds could accompany thunderstorms, increasing the risk of fire starts, particularly where lightning strikes away from wetting rain. These winds could cause any new or ongoing fires to spread rapidly.

: Strong, erratic winds could accompany thunderstorms, increasing the risk of fire starts, particularly where lightning strikes away from wetting rain. These winds could cause any new or ongoing fires to spread rapidly. Thunderstorms : Expected to bring gusty, erratic winds and frequent lightning, with a potential for lightning storms producing minimal rain.

: Expected to bring gusty, erratic winds and frequent lightning, with a potential for lightning storms producing minimal rain. Outflow Winds: Gusts could reach speeds of 35 to 50 mph in stronger thunderstorms.

Safety Precautions

A Red Flag Warning indicates that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or ongoing. Residents should be extra cautious to prevent fires and be ready to act swiftly if a wildfire starts. This includes having an emergency plan and staying informed via local weather updates.





