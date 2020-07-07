Recreational team and youth sports currently not allowed in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Health Officials said at this time, recreational team and youth sports of any kind, including purposes of conditioning, drills and exercise activities are not allowed under current COVID-19 state guidelines.

County health officials said many counties were under the impression that youth sports for purposes of conditioning, drills and exercise activities were allowed with social distancing, frequent hand washing and use of masks when closer than six feet or indoors.

“It is unfortunate and we understand that children would like the opportunity to participate in their normal team activities but now is not the time to let our guard down. We will share official guidelines for recreational team and youth sports when they are made available by the state. In the meantime, we encourage you to do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” stated county health officials.

Last week Gov. Newsom announced new restrictions for all the counties on the state’s monitoring list, which includes San Bernardino County.

These restrictions include the mandatory closure of all indoor operations restaurants; movie theaters; family entertainment centers; wineries, breweries and tasting rooms; card rooms; and zoos and museums.

The new restrictions will be in place for at least three weeks, after which the state will reevaluate the situation. Newsom and other public health officials have largely attributed the recent spike in cases to people ignoring social distancing and mask-wearing protocols.

Latest Stats

15,345 Confirmed Cases (up 2.8% from the previous day)

269 Deaths (up 0% from the previous day)

160,643 Tested (up 1.6% from the previous day)

For more statistics from the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, click the desktop or mobile

tab on the County’s sbcovid19.com website.

