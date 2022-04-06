All News
Reconstruction work on Hesperia Road will require lane closures in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com)– Victorville City officials announced upcoming lane closures planned for Hesperia Road beginning on April 6 and lasting until July 8th.
City officials said Hesperia Road between Sunset Drive and Coad Road in Victorville will be closed due to planned road reconstruction and improvements needed as part of the Green Tree Extension Project.
Traffic in the area will be reduced to one through lane in each direction. Additionally, shoulder access will not be available and lanes will be narrow.
The traffic signal at Green Tree Boulevard will flash red and stop signs will be in place.
Detours will be in place and delays are expected. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes. Those who must travel in the area of these lane closures should budget extra time for their commutes.
Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and obey all posted traffic signs, devices,
and personnel.
