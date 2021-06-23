Realty ONE Group Empire set to open its third office

HESPERIA, Calif. – Realty ONE Group Empire, a modern lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing real estate offices in the High Desert is excited to announce the opening of its third office location in the city of Hesperia. The new office will anchor the south end of the High Desert Gateway Shopping Center, located at 12765 Main Street Ste# 640, Hesperia CA 92345.

Located less than 5 miles from its original office in Oak Hills, which opened its door in 2014, and just at 10 miles from its second location in the Victorville community of Spring Valley Lake, the Hesperia location will give additional space to the Brokerage to help serve its over 145 real estate professionals with a full array of modern tools and technology, meeting spaces and more.

The new office will feature 16 new private offices, a large bullpen area, two telephone booth-like rooms, where agents can step in for a quick, private call, and state-of-the-art technology throughout the space. As well, a new signing room, along with a large conference room that can quickly open and expand to allow for larger capacity meetings.

Along with the workspace environment, the new office will also include a ONE Café, where agents can come to relax, grab a bite to eat, and even pour themselves and a client a celebratory beer from the on- tap beer. The main open space will also feature a large TV wall display, which will showcase the brokerage’s monthly production, and will allow its agents to switch to and enjoy a nice football game with that beer poured earlier, after hours of course.

The announcement of the third office location came in March of 2020, just days before the complete shutdown of the State of California due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Despite a global pandemic and the complete shutdown of the state of California, Realty ONE Group Empire’s Broker-Owner/Founder Janet Cisneros and just announced new business partner, fellow Broker Derek De Ville, promised to continue with the project, despite the uncertainty that was ahead.

Throughout 2020, the brokerage was able to continue its massive growth by adding over 65 additional real estate professionals to the office and continues to welcome and partner up with agents who want to join an office with a dynamic culture and an agent-first focus with sophisticated tools, technology, and services.

The office will celebrate with a Grand Opening Celebration on July 21, 2021, starting at 6:30pm, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:00pm.

For more information or to find out how to join the office, contact either Janet Cisneros or Derek De Ville at 760.407.6444 or visit www.joinroge.com

