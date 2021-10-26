Rash of commercial burglaries reported in Victorville and Hesperia

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over two dozen different commercial burglaries have been reported in the cities of Hesperia and Victorville since October 15th.

VVNG reached out to the public information officers at both police stations to request additional information on the rash of break-ins.

Spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds at the Hesperia station responded and had information available for only one of the eleven requests. The others were reported to be ongoing investigations and no other information was released.

HESPERIA:

LA MICHOCONA — On Saturday, October 23, 2021, at approximately 9:13 am, deputies responded to 17247 Main Street, in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspect(s) entered the location by breaking the front glass door. Suspect(s) took multiple itmes and cash while inside the location. On-going investigation. On 10/23/21 — A commercial burglary was reported in the 13300 block of Main Street. On 10/22/21 — A silent burglary alarm was reported in the 7300 block of Windsor Avenue. On 10/22/21 — A commercial burglary was reported in the 15400 block of Main Street. On 10/21/21 — A commercial burglary was reported in the 16800 block of Main Street. On 10/20/21 — A commercial burglary was reported in the 16900 block of Main Street. On 10/20/21 — A commercial burglary was reported in the 14700 block of Bear Valley Road. On 10/20/21 — A commercial burglary was reported in the 10900 block of I Avenue. On 10/18/21 — A commercial burglary was reported in the 17900 block of Bangor Avenue. On 10/16/21 — A silent burglary alarm was reported in the 16800 block of Main Street. On 10/15/21 — A commercial burglary was reported in the 9300 block of Mariposa Road.

Spokeswoman Amanda Paslak at the Victorville station responded and provided information on all 16 of the reported commercial burglaries.

VICTORVILLE:

SHERWIN WILLIAMS — On 10/24/2021, deputies responded to 12748 Amargosa Road, in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspects entered the business and stole property. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect was not at the location and remains unknown at this time. ASIAN MARKET — On 10/24/2021, deputies responded to 14770 La Paz Drive in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspects entered the business and stole property. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect was not at the location and remains unknown at this time. SMOKE SHOP — On 10/22/2021, deputies responded to 13622 Bear Valley Road in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspects entered the business and stole property. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect was not at the location and remains unknown at this time. ARK ANIMAL HOSPITAL — On 10/22/2021 deputies responded to 15714 Bear Valley Road in reference to a burglary. An unknown suspect entered the business, and it is unknown at this time if property was taken. Upon deputies arrival the suspect was not at the location and remains unknown at this time. ROBBERY — On 10/21/2021 deputies responded to the area of Palmdale Road and Pacoima Road in reference to a robbery. Upon deputies arrival, it was learned multiple unknown suspects approached the victim, assaulted him, and took his phone and headphones before fleeing the location. The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspects remain unknown at this time and the investigation is still ongoing. SALLY’S BEAUTY SUPPLY — On 10/21/2021, Deputies responded to 12274 Palmdale Road, in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspect entered the business and stole property. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect was not at the location and remains unknown at this time. CALO-TECH — On 10/20/2021, Deputies responded to 17035 N D Street, in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspect entered the business and stole property. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect was not at the location and remains unknown at this time. THE RECYCLING CENTER — On 10/20/2021, Deputies responded to 14738 La Paz Drive, in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspect entered the business and stole property. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect was not at the location and remains unknown at this time. JERSEY MIKES — On 10/20/2021, Deputies responded to 14788 Bear Valley Road, in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspect entered the business and stole property. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect was not at the location and remains unknown at this time. DREAM CARS — On 10/19/2021, Deputies responded to 12972 Hesperia Road, in reference to a burglary that was later determined to be a vandalism. Unknown suspect entered the location grounds and stole property. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect was not at the location and remains unknown at this time. B&B CYCLES — On 10/18/2021, Deputies responded to 13800 Block of Park Avenue in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspect entered the business and stole property. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect was not at the location and the remains unknown at this time. RITE AID — On 10/17/2021, deputies responded to 13720 Bear Valley Road in reference to a commercial burglary. Unknown suspect entered the business and stole property. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect was not at the location and remains unknown at this time. Investigation is still on going. THE GALLERIA — On 10/16/2021, Deputies responded to The area of 14500 block of Palmdale Road In reference to a robbery. Upon deputies arrival, it was reported 3 black male adults entered the location and stole property before fleeing the scene. A suspect brandished a metal object during the reported robbery. The suspects remain unknown at this time and the investigation is still on going. CHEVRON — On 10/16/2021, deputies responded to the Chevron located at 13300 block of US 395 highway in reference to a robbery. The victim reported suspect #1 entered the location and took property. The victim attempted to stop suspect #1 from taking the property at which time suspect #1 attempted to fight the victim. While outside of the location suspect #2 arrived in a vehicle and exited the vehicle. While suspect #2 exited the vehicle, the victim reported seeing a firearm on suspect #2 person. The suspects fled the location prior to deputies arrival. The victim was not injured during the robbery. Investigation is still ongoing. RITE SPACE STORAGE — On 10/16/2021, Deputies responded to 11622 Amargosa road in reference to a commercial burglary. Unknown suspect entered a storage locker and stole property. Upon deputies arrival, the suspect was not at the location and remains unknown at this time. GUADALAJARA’S — On 10/15/2021, deputies responded to the 15500 block of seventh street in reference to a robbery. Upon deputies arrival, it was learned an unknown suspect entered the location and refused to pay for merchandise. The suspect sprayed the victim with a liquid substance before leaving the location with the merchandise. The victim was treated on scene. The suspect remains unknown at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities are investigating and anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s department dispatch at 760-956-5001.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.