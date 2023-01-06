Rancho Verde Teacher creates a ‘sweet’ opportunity for students and local Ravins Donuts in Victorville

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An Apple Valley teacher created a ‘sweet’ opportunity for learning while partnering with Ravin’s Donuts in Victorville.

Just before students went on Winter break, Mrs. Loenhorst’s 5th-grade class at Rancho Verde wrote persuasive essays where they were tasked with convincing Ravin’s Donuts to select their donut creation to sell in their store.

“Supporting our students and helping them grow is my top priority. All assignments, both large and small, bring them a sense of accomplishment and a joy for learning,” said Mrs. Loenhorst, while adding that “Community is so important to our schools and children.”

Mrs. Loenhorst’s fifth-grade student, Jayden Rubin, was able to see, hold, and later taste his creation after he won the Persuasive Writing Award.

(The winning ‘Design A Donut’ essay by fifth grader Jayden Rubin of Rancho Verde Elementary School.)

His donut was sold for one day at Ravin’s Donuts located at 14664 7th Street in Victorville.

“Ahhh that’s my baby! I’m so proud of him! Thank you Ravin’s Donuts & Ice Cream and Mrs. Loenhorst! And congratulations Jayden for always doing your absolute best and working so hard in school! I love you,” said Jayden’s mother Jessica Rubin.

Jayden’s mouth-watering donut design was made from an oversized crispy vanilla donut, covered with a strawberry frosting and a cherry glaze, topped off with sprinkles and Fruity Pebbles.

Jayden told the store owners in his essay, “Lastly, everyone will love my donut and they’ll buy it so much, you’ll get a boatload of money.”

(Store Staff (owner) shown holding the winning essay. – Photo Credit: Apple Valley Unified School District)

“Big shout out to Ravin’s Donuts & Ice Cream for participating and being a part of a wonderful memory for our class.’ Said Mrs. Loenhorst. “Congratulations to our whole class, they all worked so hard and did amazing!! Way to go.”

