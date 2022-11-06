Rancho Cucamonga boy, 15, killed at a house party, detectives release photo of a person of interest

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives are releasing a photo of a person who is believed to be possibly connected to the homicide of 15-year-old Rancho Cucamonga teenager, Robert Plyley, who was killed at a large house party early last week, officials said.

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 1:03 a.m. deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station responded to the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue in Bloomington for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, 15-year-old Robert Plyley was found lying on a driveway with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, Plyley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later, authorities confirmed.

“Investigators with Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and assumed the investigation. It was determined a large party had taken place at the location and several fights broke out, during which time Plyley was shot,” detectives determined.

As part of the continued investigation, investigators are looking to locate and identify a person of interest in the murder of 15-year-old Robert Plyley.

A photograph of this person is being released and anyone knowing the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Detective David Carpenter at (909) 890-4904 or We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com

No arrests have been made at this time. Further information will be released when available.

