Ranchero Road in Oak Hills closed due to a broken water line

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A broken water line prompted a hard closure of Ranchero Road in Oak Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:40 pm, on July 19, 2023, near Outpost Road and the Rail Road crossing at Ranchero Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a water line was hit by a contractor company and westbound lanes were flooding.

At about 4:45 pm, the valve was shut off and the water stopped flowing. Information on the amount of water lost was not available.

Officials closed Ranchero Road in both directions between Lassen Road and Kourie Way while crews assessed the damage and begin conducting the repairs. An estimated time of when the roadway would reopen was not available.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Copy URL URL Copied