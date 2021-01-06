Raising Cane’s coming to Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hesperia is happy to announce that Raising Cane’s is bringing their delicious chicken fingers to Main Street Hesperia.

With so many great developments on the horizon in 2021 – Raising Cane’s is eagerly anticipated, having been a request of Hesperia residents and “Caniacs” for the past several years.

“Hesperia is pleased to welcome Raising Cane’s to the community,” said Mayor Cameron Gregg. “Their reputation precedes them as they pride themselves on delivering delicious food to customers as well as creating a great environment for their crew of employees.”

Located on the corner of Main Street and Escondido Avenue, Raising Cane’s will be joining Wing Stop, Flame Broiler, Jersey Mike’s and Del Taco at that location.

Raising Cane’s is a restaurant company that has ONE LOVE- quality chicken finger meals. Cane’s is known for its great crew, cool culture, and active community involvement.

Raising Cane’s was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, LA.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.