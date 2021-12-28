Raising Cane’s celebrates grand opening in Hesperia on December 28th

HESPERIA, Calif. – Raising Cane’s is making its Hesperia debut tomorrow and several lucky “Caniacs” will have a chance to win FREE Cane’s for a year during the grand opening celebration.

Located at 13263 Main Street, the all-new Raising Canes will open its doors to the public on the morning of Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

“Caniacs” will want to join the grand opening celebration bright and early because Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 7-8 a.m. for its “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year!

( When Hesperia’s first Raising Cane’s opens, it will mark the second in the High Desert and 55th in California. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The drawing will take place between 8-8:30 a.m. and participants must be present to win. The first 100 dine-in Customers ages 13 and older will also receive a free Cane’s t-shirt. To keep the celebration going, a DJ will perform from 7-10 a.m. and again from 4-10 p.m. to hype up the crowd.

Additionally, as part of its commitment to active Community involvement, Raising Cane’s will present $2,500 donations to Hesperia Parks & Rec, Hesperia High School Cheer Team, High Desert Second Chance and A Better Way-Victor Valley Domestic Violence throughout the month of January.

“We’re thrilled to start sharing our ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – with everyone in Hesperia,” said Area Leader of Restaurants James Chavez.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

“In honor of the holiday season, our Crew has been participating in festive activities throughout the Community and we look forward to making donations to several local organizations to celebrate our grand opening. We can’t wait to serve up our ONE LOVE with the great Community of Hesperia when we open our doors tomorrow!”

This year, Raising Cane’s was one of just three restaurant brands named to Forbes’ “Best Employers For New Grads” Top 100 list, and the company’s “fast-paced, fun culture and growth opportunities” earned it a spot on Glassdoor’s coveted “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” list in 2021. Cane’s is still seeking enthusiastic individuals to join its Hesperia Crew. Interested candidates should apply at WorkAtCanes.com. Applicants will be contacted to set up an interview after applying.

Hesperia’s new Raising Cane’s will serve Customers through its mobile app, online ordering, takeout, dine-in and double drive-thru. Open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., Raising Cane’s will be the perfect destination for lunch, dinner and late-night meals.

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Raising Cane’s is consistently ranked among the top restaurant brands for food quality, speed of service, cleanliness, and customer service.

In 2020, Sandelman ranked Raising Cane’s the third-highest Restaurant brand in the U.S. for Overall Customer Satisfaction. Technomic® alsorecently announced Cane’s was voted by its Customers as the top fast-casual Restaurant for Customer Safety during the pandemic.

(Photo taken near the beginning of the construction phase on August 16, 2021. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

