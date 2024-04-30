All NewsFeaturedVictorville News
Quick Response from Victorville City Firefighters Contains Brush Fire in Mojave River
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A brush fire in the Mojave River in Victorville was contained quickly by firefighters on Monday afternoon.
At about 1:30 pm, on April 29, 2024, Firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department responded to the fire in the area of E Street and Stoddard Wells Road.
Crews located the fire and gained access using West Frontage Road, along the southbound I-15 freeway.
The fire was burning in thick vegetation and was reported to be 1-3 acres in size. The gusty winds posed a potential threat, however, crews were able to knock it down before it spread.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.