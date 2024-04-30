Quick Response from Victorville City Firefighters Contains Brush Fire in Mojave River

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A brush fire in the Mojave River in Victorville was contained quickly by firefighters on Monday afternoon.

At about 1:30 pm, on April 29, 2024, Firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department responded to the fire in the area of E Street and Stoddard Wells Road.

Crews located the fire and gained access using West Frontage Road, along the southbound I-15 freeway.

The fire was burning in thick vegetation and was reported to be 1-3 acres in size. The gusty winds posed a potential threat, however, crews were able to knock it down before it spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.





