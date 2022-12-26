Quick Quack Carwash Obtains Approval to Construct in Hesperia, West of Interstate 15

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A permit to construct a Quick Quick carwash was approved at a recent planning commission meeting.

The carwash facility is to be constructed and located on the north side of Main Street, approximately 200 feet west of Cataba Road.

The proposed facility consists of the development of a 3,596-square-foot main building which will house the automated carwash and accessory office space, employee breakroom, storage area, restroom, and carwash operations, City documents showed.

(Aeriel photo showing the future location.)

“In addition, there will be 18 vacuum stalls provided onsite that will contain an above metal canopy to provide protection from weather conditions. Access to the site will be provided from an existing drive approach located on Main Street as well as an existing drive approach located on Cataba Road,” according to the documents.

Both existing drive approaches currently serve the adjacent mattress store. Internal circulation has been designed to allow customers to use three lanes for payment and access to the carwash tunnel.

The entrance to the carwash building provides a significant tower feature that enhances the architecture of the building, along with the glazing of the windows around the building.

The parcel map will create two parcels from an existing 3.4-acre parcel. The proposed carwash will be located on a 1.2-acre parcel, and a 2.2-acre parcel will remain vacant.

A biological assessment and protected plant plan were prepared for the project. The biological report shows that the site does not contain a habitat for the desert tortoise or any other threatened or endangered species. However, a pre-construction survey for the burrowing owl will be conducted prior to the issuance of a grading permit.

A protected plant plan was also submitted, which found 11 Joshua Trees on the site, none of which are deemed to be transplantable. California Department of Fish and Wildlife will need to approve an Incidental Take Permit for Joshua Trees on the site to reduce impacts to Biological Resources to less than significant.

(Rendering of a new Quick Quack Carwash in the City of Hesperia)

The proposed project is anticipated to employ 2 to 3 individuals onsite at any given time. The onsite employees’ functions are limited to business transactions, site maintenance, and equipment operations/maintenance. No employee detailing occurs onsite.

The Quick Quack Carwash business model is different from the more conventional car wash business operations in a number of way:

1. Patrons purchase a “membership” that allows the user to visit the carwash a specific number of times a month;

2. The carwash is fully automated and all exterior car washing operations would occur within the carwash tunnel; and, 3. The patrons clean their own vehicle interiors (self-serve) in one of the vacuum stations.

Willow Oaks Estates is adjacent to the project site in the north with Desert Willow RV Resort located further north. This area is zones as Low Density Residential.

All Quick Quack Car Wash facilities are a designated Green Certified Car Wash because they are recognized as employing environmentally friendly and sustainable business practices, the company said.

The carwash water reclamation system captures up to 99% of the water used, which then goes through a filtration system, from there, soaps, soils and oils get filtered out, making the water cleaner and reusable for another wash.

By recycling water, the carwash can use as little as 15 gallons of water per car wash compared to the 100 gallons that is typically used when washing a car in the driveway, Quick Quack representatives stated. “Soaps and detergents are never discharged into storm drains, and these detergents are all eco-friendly and biodegradable.:

The hours of operation for the proposed project would be seven days a week, 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM. No dates have been provided for the expected groundbreaking.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.