Quick Quack Carwash and Dutch Bros are expected to open on Palmdale Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Planning Commission approved a permit that will allow for the development of a purposed Quick Quack Carwash and Dutch Brothers.

The approximately 5-acre property sits vacant at the corner of Palmdale Road and Cantina Drive near the Walmart shopping Center, just east of Highway 395, and will be constructed in two phases.

Phase one will consist of 2.5 acres and include the development of the 3,600 sq. ft. carwash and the 1,000 sq. ft. coffee shop, as well as the associated site and street improvements.

Access to the development will be through two proposed driveways, one Along Palmdale Road and a second along Cantina Drive, with a third driveway possible along future Aster Road to the north in phase two.

The remainder of the site will be developed in phase 2, based on demand and future tenant design requirements.

This will be the second Quick Quack carwash in Victorville and the third Dutch Bros to open in recent years in Victorville.

It joins locations in Yucaipa, Rialto, Fontana, Eastvale, Victorville, Apple Valley, Barstow, La Quinta, and Indio.

