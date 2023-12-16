Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Bars and Cereal Over Salmonella Concerns

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Quaker Oats Company is recalling certain granola bars and granola cereal due to a potential contamination with Salmonella.

Salmonella is a harmful bacteria that can cause serious infections, especially in young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals who contract Salmonella infection commonly exhibit symptoms such as fever, diarrhea (which may be accompanied by blood), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Although rare, severe complications can occur when the Salmonella bacterium enters the bloodstream, leading to conditions like arterial infections (such as infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The company has not received any reports of illness related to the affected products so far.

If you have any of the recalled products, it is important not to eat them. Instead, please return them to where they were purchased.

The company said the impacted products were sold in outlets throughout the U.S. and that consumers should check the product list on its website to check and dispose of impacted products.

No other Quaker products are affected by this recall.

You can find more information about the recall on the website www.quakergranolarecall.com. If you have any questions or concerns, you can also contact Quaker

Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322, Monday to Friday, between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm CT.

The Quaker Oats Company apologized for the inconvenience this recall may have caused, and said they are committed to ensuring the safety of its customers.

Please take the necessary steps to protect yourself and return the affected products as soon as possible. To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

